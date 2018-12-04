Solar energy floats onto the scene in India

Shapoorji Pallonji has won a bid to develop a 50MW floating solar energy project in India.

The renewable developer won the contract as part of the tender announced earlier this year by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), offering 150MW of grid-connected floating solar power capacity at the Rihand Dam in Uttar Pradesh.

Also known as Govind Ballabh Pant Sagar, the dam holds the country’s largest reservoir by volume and its largest artificial lake,

The develop says the planned facility will benefit from using the same transmission facilities as the dam’s existing hydropower station.

A SECI official said the strike price agreed was ₹3.29 (£0.004)/kWh – Shapoorji Pallonji will now enter a 25-year power sale agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

Earlier this year ReNew Power won a proposal to develop a 3MW floating solar farm in Visakhapatnam.

Solar is not the only source of energy generation taking to the water – the first reactor on Russia’s floating nuclear plant was recently fired up.