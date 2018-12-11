ABB to power Europe’s largest EV battery factory

ABB is to power what is suggests is Europe’s largest electric car battery factory.

The technology firm will provide substations and and other key technologies to LG Chem’s facility in Poland – these will include transformers, surge arrestors and gas insulated switchgear to ensure safe and reliable operations.

The substation will link the grid to the plant – its proper operation is crucial for the energy security of the plant, especially in case of highly automated facilities, where power supply issues can result in costly downtime.

The plant in Kobierzyce will produce around 250,000 electric car-specific batteries every year and is the first large-scale factory of its kind to produce all battery components, including electrodes, cells, modules and packs.

Patrick Fragman, Head of Grid Integration at ABB, said: “This substation solution is a good example of how ABB brings together domain expertise, best-in-class products and system integration capabilities.

“The project also reinforces ABB’s commitment to sustainable transportation.”