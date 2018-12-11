Wood wins Dungeness A disposal contract

Engineering firm Wood has won a nuclear waste disposal contract for the Dungeness A facility in Kent.

The business has secured a major contract from Magnox Ltd to retrieve, process and dispose of radioactive waste from the site, which is currently undergoing decommissioning.

The project will involve the removal of 47 cubic metres of radioactive wet waste stored in tanks at the power station, which was closed down in 2006.

Wood will design various retrieval and conditioning systems that will be used to safely and efficiently remove the waste, which will then go on to be processed for disposal as low-level waste.

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood Specialist Technical Solutions, said: “We are looking forward to working with Magnox Ltd on this important project, which will help to fulfil the aims of the UK government’s Nuclear Sector Deal to make decommissioning faster, cheaper and safer.”