Latest Jobs – Energy Services Solutions Manager – Redzone Recruitment

Our client is an electricity supplier meeting the needs of small-to-medium sized business, as well as I&C customers. With continued growth in the Energy Solutions (ES) sector, our client seeks an Energy Services Solutions Manager.
Key Accountabilities
- Evaluation of concepts and ideas and to develop and deliver new products
- Develop the ES function to improve capability
- Lead, motivate and develop a team of ES analysts to deliver the objectives of the ES plan.
- Develop the analytical capability within the ES function
- Oversee the development and interrogation of commercial and financial models.
- Establish a robust framework, including appropriate governance, for evaluation, design, authorisation and implementation of ES initiatives.
- Put in place clear delivery plans to enable either the direct implementation of new initiatives.
- Support the operational delivery of ES initiatives.
Knowledge, Skills and Experience required
- Experience of leading and motivating a team whilst building a new function.
- A deep understanding of the UK energy market.
- Experience of analysing business cases and contributing to financial modelling.
- The ability to confidently articulate and communicate complex issues.
- Strong analytical and numerate skills including advanced excel. VBA and SQL are desirable.
