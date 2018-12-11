Latest Jobs – Energy Services Solutions Manager – Redzone Recruitment

Our client is an electricity supplier meeting the needs of small-to-medium sized business, as well as I&C customers. With continued growth in the Energy Solutions (ES) sector, our client seeks an Energy Services Solutions Manager.

Key Accountabilities

Evaluation of concepts and ideas and to develop and deliver new products

Develop the ES function to improve capability

Lead, motivate and develop a team of ES analysts to deliver the objectives of the ES plan.

Develop the analytical capability within the ES function

Oversee the development and interrogation of commercial and financial models.

Establish a robust framework, including appropriate governance, for evaluation, design, authorisation and implementation of ES initiatives.

Put in place clear delivery plans to enable either the direct implementation of new initiatives.

Support the operational delivery of ES initiatives.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience required

Experience of leading and motivating a team whilst building a new function.

A deep understanding of the UK energy market.

Experience of analysing business cases and contributing to financial modelling.

The ability to confidently articulate and communicate complex issues.

Strong analytical and numerate skills including advanced excel. VBA and SQL are desirable.

