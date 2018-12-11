Latest Jobs – Energy Services Solutions Manager – Redzone Recruitment

Latest Jobs

Salary – £50,000 – 60,000
Geography – East Anglia

By Freddie Rand
Tuesday 11 December 2018
Image: Redzone Recruitment

Our client is an electricity supplier meeting the needs of small-to-medium sized business, as well as I&C customers. With continued growth in the Energy Solutions (ES) sector, our client seeks an Energy Services Solutions Manager.

Key Accountabilities

  • Evaluation of concepts and ideas and to develop and deliver new products
  • Develop the ES function to improve capability
  • Lead, motivate and develop a team of ES analysts to deliver the objectives of the ES plan.
  • Develop the analytical capability within the ES function
  • Oversee the development and interrogation of commercial and financial models.
  • Establish a robust framework, including appropriate governance, for evaluation, design, authorisation and implementation of ES initiatives.
  • Put in place clear delivery plans to enable either the direct implementation of new initiatives.
  • Support the operational delivery of ES initiatives.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience required

  • Experience of leading and motivating a team whilst building a new function.
  • A deep understanding of the UK energy market.
  • Experience of analysing business cases and contributing to financial modelling.
  • The ability to confidently articulate and communicate complex issues.
  • Strong analytical and numerate skills including advanced excel. VBA and SQL are desirable.

For more information click here.

