Octopus Energy teams up with If This Then That to automate energy tariff

UK-based renewable energy supplier Octopus Energy has teamed up with US app services firm If This Then That (IFTTT) to allow customers to automatically adjust their energy usage based on price fluctuations.

It will allow energy users to create “Applets”, which trigger certain outputs under certain conditions – for instance, a system could be set to turn off heating when it is most expensive, control energy usage remotely or charge electric vehicles (EVs) when it knows they will not be in use.

Actions can also be triggered when daily, weekly or monthly use exceeds a certain limit, ensuring costs are kept under control.

The companies say the move will allow customers to save hundreds of pounds a year as well as reduce their carbon footprint footprint.

