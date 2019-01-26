Plans for large-scale smart meter rollout across Ireland

Plans to roll out a large-scale smart metering project in Ireland have been unveiled.

A consortium made up of Siemens and Kamstrup will deliver the solution, including 250,000 electricity meters, a remote reading system and a data management system, for Irish energy firm ESB networks.

The energy company supplies around 2.3 million households in Ireland with electricity and recently decided to roll out the smart meter technology at its consumers homes.

Eoghan Barrett, Manager for the Smart Metering Programme at ESB Networks said: “The upgrade to modern electricity meters is an important enabler of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan. To tackle climate change, the meter upgrade programme is an essential foundation to maximising the benefit from Ireland’s growing renewable generation capability and supporting the electrification of transport and heat – using clean electricity to displace carbon fuels.

“We believe the integrated solution from Kamstrup and Siemens will support us in achieving this goal.”

The project is expected to be commissioned in 2019-2020.