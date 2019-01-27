Hershey’s to take bite out of climate impacts

Hershey’s has announced it will establish a new environmental policy, sign the United Nations Global Compact and join the Science Based Targets initiative.

It says it will also launch a programme to improve the well-being of cocoa farmers and strengthen economic and ecological resilience to climate change – the programme is expected to benefit more than 100,000 people in West Africa.

The new environmental policy will align with the Paris Agreement on climate change and support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

It will be bolstered by the start of a two-year process to develop science-based targets.

Jeff King, Hershey’s Senior Director of Global Sustainability and Social Impact, said: “Protecting forests and preserving the natural resources of the cocoa-growing areas here in West Africa is good for society and the bottom line.

“Our commitment to forest protection aligns perfectly with our sourcing partners in the region and we know that by combining resources we will have greater impact on these communities and surrounding landscapes.”