Suffolk to plug in UK’s ‘first fully open’ EV charging network

The UK’s “first fully open” public fast charging network for hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) has been launched in Suffolk.

That means drivers will be able to simply pay by contactless payment without the need to register with networks or apps or become members of organisations.

Suffolk County Council has joined forces with EO Charging and renewable energy provider Bulb for the project, which will see the installation of up to 400 charging points across 100 key locations and business addresses.

Businesses that install the ‘EO Pay’ unit and become part of the ‘Plug In Suffolk’ network will be able to take a fee from visitors to charge their EVs. Host businesses have the option to pay upfront for the chargers or alternatively can spread the cost through EO Charging’s pay-per day-funding model.

The first charging location has been unveiled at Urban Jungle Plant Nursery and Café in Beccles, with the company offering two 7kW chargers.

Councillor Richard Rout, Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Protection at the council said: “We’re working to reduce the barriers that drivers face when thinking about switching to EVs here in Suffolk. Installing charging infrastructure that not only covers a large rural area but is also available to all electric vehicle drivers is most certainly a challenge.

“The network is another commitment towards Creating the Greenest County for Suffolk and will drive tariff to Suffolk’s businesses and provide them with the opportunity to financially capitalise on the increasing demand for EV charging in the region.”