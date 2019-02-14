Asics sprints towards sustainability with recycled Olympic kits

Asics has announced it will recycle clothing gathered from the general public to make uniforms for Japan’s national teams in the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Reborn Wear Project will recycle clothing from school teams, marathon events and sports days and retail stores, using collection boxes to gather around 30,000 items of clothing.

The company says it will accept clothes of any brand and use their recycled fibres to make state-of-the-art sportswear.

Asics aims to align its business with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and reach its target to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

The company aims to replace polyester materials in shoe uppers and other products with 100% recycled alternatives by this date.

