And now for some very grave news… a Tesla hearse to die for

If you thought other electric cars sounded great, this one is simply heavenly.

A heavily modified Tesla Model S has appeared on second-hand car site Finn.no in the form of a hearse.

The electric vehicle (EV), which was created by funeral industry car supplier Karmøy Bilsenter, can be found in Kopervik, Norway with only 1,000 kilometres on the clock.

In 2016, a British funeral director was shortlisted for a national energy efficiency and innovation award – maybe he would be interested.

However, the 1,999,000 Kroner (£235,000) price tag might prove a bit tomb much to spend.