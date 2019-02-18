New Kia Soul offers 243-mile range on single charge

The new Kia Soul will have a 243-mile range on a single charge.

This means in just one year, the brand will have more than doubled the rated driving range for the electric vehicle (EV), which is expected to reach dealerships this spring,

The previous Soul model offered just 111 miles of range from its 30kwh battery, after having already risen from 27kwh in 2018.

The latest model is also more energy-efficient than its predecessors as its Environmental Protection Agency rating is now 114 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), versus a previous rating of 108MPGe.

The range of the 2020 Soul exceeds that of the Chevrolet Bolt, which boasts a 238-mile range from its 60kwh pack.