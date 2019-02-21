Leeds Teaching Hospitals hopes to heal energy spend by £2.5m a year

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is hoping for energy savings worth £2.5 million a year with an upgrade of its existing energy centre.

It has awarded a 15-year contract to Vital Energi to replace the Trust’s 20-year old combined heat and power (CHP) gas turbine with a 4.5MW plant which is expected to be more efficient and cost-effective.

The company says the £8.4 million project will eventually fund itself through the “guaranteed savings” of £2.5 million per year over the contract term.

The project, which will also help reduce emissions, is expected to be completed by June 2020.