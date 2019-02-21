Stop loafing around and help make bread waste toast!

Hovis has teamed up with recycling brand TerraCycle to launch a bread bag recycling initiative.

The partnership aims to create a UK-wide network of public access bread bag recycling points, where consumers can drop off used packaging to be sent free of charge to TerraCycle for recycling.

These bread bags will be shredded and converted into plastic pellets or flakes, before being used to make new products such as public benches and outdoor furniture.

Anyone can set up a collection point and schools, charities and non-profit organisations will be able to receive reward points raised.

Hovis says all of its bread bags are already 100% recyclable through the plastic bag collection points at most major retailers’ stores but suggests a third of people continue to find recycling challenging as they are unsure of what they can recycle, with only a tenth of people currently recycling their old bread bags.