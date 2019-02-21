Office for Nuclear Regulation gets new chair

Mark McAllister has been appointed as the new Chair of the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).

He will be responsible for ensuring ONR delivers its mission to provide efficient and effective regulation of the nuclear industry.

The ONR is a public corporation sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) responsible for the regulation of nuclear safety and security at 37 licensed sites in the UK as well as regulates transport and ensures safeguard obligations are met.

Mr McAllister has worked in the international oil industry since 1979 and will succeed Nick Baldwin, who has held the post of ONR Chair for eight years.

The new chair said: “As the UK nuclear regulator, ONR has a vital role in ensuring the continued safe operation of the current nuclear portfolio and the suitability of new nuclear reactors. I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team to ensure that the ONR continues to provide efficient and effective regulation of the nuclear industry.”