EU funds €10m to upgrade wastewater systems in Hungary

The EU is providing financial support worth €15 million (£13m) to help improve the wastewater collection systems in Hungary.

The project in Budapest and the city of Budaors is expected to benefit around 33,000 people, with 1,410 homes connected to the new network.

The EU has already invested around €61 million (£52.5m) in the project, which is scheduled to be operational in June 2020.

The money is being allocated through the Cohesion Fund, which aims to reduce economic and social disparities and promote sustainable development in poorer regions of Europe.

For the 2014/20 period, the Cohesion Fund concerns Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.