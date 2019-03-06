Nottingham Council seeks self-supply retail water licence

Nottingham City Council has submitted an application to Ofwat for a self-supply licence that would allow it to provide its own retail water services.

The move is expected to enable the council to access wholesale water prices and secure cost savings of 10% a year, alongside the introduction of a Water Efficiency Loan Scheme (WELS) which aims to reduce consumption and generate additional savings on bills.

The self-supply model would also enable an improved standard of performance monitoring, control of budgets and reduced water usage as well as more tailored customer service.

It would cover the council’s operational sites and communal areas within its investment portfolio and Nottingham City Homes properties.

The regulator is consulting on the application and inviting representations or objections until 29th March 2019.