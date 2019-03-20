EU offers €750m for clean energy infrastructure projects

The European Commission is offering €750 million (£647m) of funding for key clean energy infrastructure projects across the region.

The 2019 Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Energy call for proposals will be open until 13th June 2019 and projects interested in seeking funding must be Projects of Common Interest (PCIs).

PCIs need to have a significant impact on at least two EU countries and must increase competitiveness, enhance the EU’s energy security and contribute to sustainable development and environmental protection.

The proposals for financing, which can be for research or construction works, will be evulated before funding is provided.

The Commission expects the interconnected projects to contribute to the EU’s targets of at least 32% of renewable energy and 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Miguel Arias Canete, Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy said: “Europe’s energy system is moving fast from an energy system of last century to a low carbon, more digital and consumer oriented one. The energy transition is well underway in Europe, with record levels of renewable energy and rapidly falling costs.

“Europe’s energy infrastructure must develop in the same direction and with the same speed to fully support this energy transition towards a climate neutral Europe.”

Technologies for energy users that can help reduce costs and emissions will be among those on display at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on June 5th at Millennium Point, Birmingham.