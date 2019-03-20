Milton Keynes Council opens ‘largest’ universal rapid EV charging hub

Milton Keynes Council has opened what is claimed to be the largest universal rapid charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK.

Located within a minute’s drive from the M1, just off Junction 14 at Milton Keynes Coachway, the hub consists of eight 50kW rapid chargers.

BP Chargemaster said the site has already charged more than 500 EVs since it went live.

Funding for the project was provided by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) as part of a £9 million investment package to support the growth of EVs in Milton Keynes.

Brian Matthews, Head of Transport Innovation at Milton Keynes Council, said: “We are very proud of this important new facility for electric vehicle drivers, both in Milton Keynes and those passing on a longer journey.

“The rapid charging hub is just one of the ways in which we are supporting electric vehicle drivers in Milton Keynes, with other initiatives including free parking with a Green Permit in most car parks and our pledge to provide local charging points for residents who do not have off-street parking.”