Jaguar Land Rover plugs in ‘UK’s largest’ smart EV charging facility

Jaguar Land Rover has launched what it claims is the largest smart charging facility for electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK.

It has installed 166 smart chargers at its Gaydon engineering centre in Warwickshire, which are for use by employees to encourage the uptake of EVs.

The 7kW charging points, supplied by Shell-owned NewMotion, will be provided with 100% renewable electricity and connected to the cloud, allowing drivers to track and optimise their charging times as well as charge at other NewMotion stations using a single card.

Mick Cameron, Head of e-Mobility at Jaguar Land Rover said: “Every new Jaguar and Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice. We have already introduced a portfolio of electrified products across our model ranges.

“We hope that by providing a network of electric charging points to staff and visitors at our Gaydon engineering centre, we can help encourage the uptake of alternative fuels amongst our employees.

“It’s all part of our commitment to act more sustainably – our UK facilities are already powered by 100% renewable electricity and we believe the new charging points will help our employees to tread lightly on their daily commute.”

The news comes as Milton Keynes Council has opened what is claimed to be the largest universal rapid charging network for EVs in the UK.