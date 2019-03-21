Jam-packed Energy Live Consultancy Conference underway!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The fourth annual Energy Live Consultancy Conference (ELCC) is underway in Manchester, with more than 300 attendees from across the UK.

In the jam-packed event at the Etihad Stadium, discussions around how to deal with certainty in an uncertain market and topics covering energy prices, the future for energy brokers and power purchase agreements (PPAs) are taking place.

Other topics include demand side reduction, flexibility and the future of third party costs.

ELN Editor Sumit Bose said: “It’s great to see so many people come together from the sector and discuss the issues while providing solutions here at ELCC. The day is packed with content and at lunchtime we also have a special live show so make sure you don’t miss out.

“We hope the event is informative as well as insightful for everyone who is attending.”

Brokers are also gearing up for The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which is taking place on 26th June in London. The deadline for applications is 16th April, so good luck!