SSEN invests £3m in ‘self-restoring’ network technology

SSE Networks (SSEN) has invested £3 million in an automated technology that allows its networks to “self-restore” following any faults.

The distribution network operator (DNO) said the Automated Power Restoration System (APRS) detects when and where there is a fault on the network and it either chooses the most suitable alternative cable circuit to switch supplies to or sends a signal to the main control room where engineers can restore power “with the push of a button”.

SSEN adds the process generally takes less than three minutes and helps to dramatically reduce the duration of unplanned power cuts.

The technology also enables engineers to investigate the fault faster and resolve any network issues while power is still being supplied via alternative circuits.

Julian Paddock, SSEN’s Senior Project Manager for the scheme said: “Our engineers at SSEN work every day of the year to safely maintain, upgrade and build the electricity network that powers our customers’ day. Along with existing tried and tested methods, SSEN is increasingly investing in innovative technologies, such as automation, to improve the resilience of supplies and speed up restoration of our customers.”

The DNO plans to invest an additional £7.4 million over the coming year on the automation system.