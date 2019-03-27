Business water supplier Aquaflow Utilities ‘likely’ to enter liquidation

Business water supplier Aquaflow Utilities is “likely” to enter into liquidation as of midnight on 9th April 2019.

Ofwat said it has been informed about the news and will be stepping in to use its powers to ensure customers have a new water retailer as soon as possible.

The regulator is advising customers to wait until their new retailer gets in touch so they can provide information about any credit balances.

Businesses are then advised to switch retailers if they wish to do so.

Ofwat added: “We wish to reassure customers that the provision of water and wastewater services to your premises will not be affected.

“Customers do not need to take any action, there are procedures in place to ensure affected customers are allocated a new retailer.”