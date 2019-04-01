E.ON offers cash to consumers exporting solar power to the grid

E.ON has launched a new scheme which will reward consumers for exporting excess solar power to the grid.

Under the ‘Solar Reward’ initiative, the first 500 new solar customers to have the renewable technology installed will be paid 5.24p per kWh of energy exported back to the grid.

The scheme is aimed at trying to bridge the gap between the closure of the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) scheme today and the future launch of the government’s supplier-led Smart Export Guarantee.

Michael Lewis, Chief Executive of E.ON UK said: “Through Solar Reward – which we believe is the first offer of its kind in the UK – we want to continue encouraging and giving confidence to homeowners across Britain looking to invest in solar energy. We know how important solar is for our future which is why we’re leading the industry in rewarding our customers for doing their part to help.

“By taking power into their own homes and hands and generating their own clean energy, which rewards them for exporting back to the grid, this not only gives out customers greater control over reducing their electricity consumption but also helps us create a better tomorrow by providing more clean and energy green solutions.”

The Big Six supplier already offers solar and storage solutions for customers to generate and store their own clean power and save money on their energy bills.