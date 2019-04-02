Regulators team up to support water infrastructure projects

Ofwat has announced funding for a new alliance that will support joint water infrastructure projects.

The Regulators’ Alliance for Progressing Infrastructure Development (RAPID) will bring together staff from Ofwat, the Environment Agency and Drinking Water Inspectorate to follow a range of projects for inter-regional water transfer and other joint projects necessary to provide resilient water supplies into the future.

It aims to ensure issues arising under the regulatory framework are addressed in a “timely and co-ordinated way” and help create a responsive regulatory regime to address barriers to collaboration.

The RAPID team will also ensure options are tested and available to meet the needs identified in the National Framework for water resource planning, led by the Environment Agency.

Rachel Fletcher, Ofwat Chief Executive said: “Ofwat is delighted to collaborate with other water sector regulators in setting up RAPID. It will be a vital element to support the work underway across the whole sector in making sure future consumers have resilient water supplies at an affordable price while enhancing the environment.”

Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency added: “The Environment Agency is leading the development of a national framework for water resources, which will identify water needs nationally and regionally. The new team will make sure that the projects required to meet those needs can be implemented, helping to build resilience into our water supplies.”