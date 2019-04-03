Wandsworth Council considers banning traffic from school roads

Wandsworth Council is considering banning traffic from roads containing school entrances at times pupils are arriving and leaving.

Schools in the area have been asked if they are interested in supporting the scheme, which aims to slash air pollution at times children are on the pavement.

The ‘School Streets’ initiative, which would be piloted from September at a number of suitable locations, would also have the benefit of encouraging safer and healthier travel to and from school.

Penwortham, Hillbrook, Alderbrook, Earlsfield and Furzedown primaries are being considered and the council says there will also be a wider consultation with local residents in affected streets.

Transport Spokesman Councillor Jonathan Cook said: “Reducing the impact of vehicle traffic and encouraging parents and children to walk to school are key priorities for the council.

“If parents and local residents in any affected streets agree to trial schemes, there could be a really beneficial impact on air quality standards around these schools.”