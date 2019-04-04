MHI Vestas to supply turbines for 50MW floating offshore wind project

MHI Vestas is to supply the wind turbines for the 50MW Kincardine floating offshore wind project.

It has confirmed the deal with Spanish developer and construction company Cobra Group, which is part of the ACS Group, to provide five 9.5MW turbines for the clean energy facility off the coast of Scotland near Aberdeen Bay.

The companies involved claim the project will be the first floating wind farm in the world to feature turbines with a capacity larger than 9MW.

MHI Vestas anticipates ‘substantial learnings’ about floating wind power from the project and hopes it will allow it to better understand installation and commissioning techniques, main component interactions and power production.

The company has confirmed the turbines will be installed in spring 2020 in a water depth of between 60 and 80 metres.

MHI Vestas Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Kavafyan, said: “Bringing our technology and experience to Kincardine in Scotland advances our leadership in floating offshore wind and confirms our long-term commitment to commercial scale, floating offshore wind projects in the future.”