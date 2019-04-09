Brighton Energy Coop secures 2.5MW of FiT exemptions

Brighton Energy Coop (BEC) secured 2.5MW worth of Feed-in Tariff (FiT) exemptions prior to the scheme being closed last week.

It consists of 30 individual rooftop installations at schools, various leisure centres, colleges, swimming pools and local businesses.

BEC’s projects secured Ofgem-issued exemptions which ensure the qualified sites receive new FiTs, even after the scheme’s official closure.

The first four installations will be at Brighton and Hove primary schools: Carden Parimary, Coldean Primary, Woodingdean Primary and Rudyard Kipling Primary.

BEC is now seeking community investment to develop the projects over the next 12 months, with investors expected to receive a 5% interest.