IKEA achieves sustainability certification at Greenwich store

IKEA has achieved an “Outstanding” certification for sustainability at its new UK store in Greenwich.

It claims to be the first retail unit in the country and the second in the world to achieve a BREEAM UK New Construction Post Construction rating of more than 90%.

BREEAM is the world’s longest established method of assessing, rating and certifying the sustainability of buildings and measures it against a range of variables, including indoor air quality and water consumption among others.

A rating of 85% is required to achieve an ‘Outstanding’ accreditation – the retailer was given a rating of 90.44%.

IKEA Greenwich has incorporated a range of sustainability measures including solar panels, energy efficient LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, renewable construction materials as well as a geothermal system supporting heating and cooling.

The store also has a Learning Lab – a space for customers, partners and the local community to explore extending the life of products, upcycling and reducing waste.

Hege Sæbjørnsen, Country Sustainability Manager at IKEA UK & Ireland said: “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do and through our combined efforts across the business and in partnership with others, we have been able to achieve an ‘Outstanding’ BREEAM UK New Construction rating.

“This is a prolific milestone in our journey to becoming a more sustainable and circular business and also how we hope to inspire change beyond our own business. The many new sustainable technologies and initiatives allow us to meet the needs of our customers, whilst staying within the limits of one planet.”