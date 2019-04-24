Cybersecurity is already a major issue. That’s what Mike Hughes, UK Ireland Zone President at Schneider Electric, told ELN Editor Sumit Bose in the latest Talking Energy interview. He said the digital revolution, increased connectivity and a wealth of new data brings a great deal of benefits but also presents potential drawbacks which need to be managed.
Talking Energy: Mike Hughes – Schneider Electric Podcast
