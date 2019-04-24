TV & Podcasts

Talking Energy: Mike Hughes – Schneider Electric Podcast

For our latest Talking Energy, Schneider Electric CEO Mike Hughes speaks to ELN Editor Sumit Bose.

ELN TV

By Kamile Baranauskaite
More Articles
Wednesday 24 April 2019
Featured Video Play Icon

Cybersecurity is already a major issue. That’s what Mike Hughes, UK Ireland Zone President at Schneider Electric, told ELN Editor Sumit Bose in the latest Talking Energy interview. He said the digital revolution, increased connectivity and a wealth of new data brings a great deal of benefits but also presents potential drawbacks which need to be managed.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast