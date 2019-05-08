Ørsted to fund new wind infrastructure with green bonds

Ørsted has announced plans to issue green bonds to help finance new wind infrastructure.

As part of its target to install 15GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2025, the Danish renewable energy developer said it will issue a mixture of bonds to raise capital.

The firm expects they will take the form of a mixture of eight-year and 14-year fixed-rate offerings, with the added potential for a 15-year index-linked tranche.

The prices and overall value of the issuance have yet to be confirmed but Ørsted has said they will help fund the 1.4GW Hornsea Two project in the North Sea, which is set to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm once its 165 turbines are put into place.

The energy company has appointed Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and NatWest as joint lead managers on the bonds.

