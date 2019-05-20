Climate change: Government offers £10m to plant 130,000 trees

The government has launched a new £10 million fund to plant more than 130,000 trees across England to help tackle climate change.

The money will be made available to individuals, local authorities, charities and NGOs through the Urban Tree Challenge Fund over the next two years to green urban areas and help meet the government’s target to plant one million urban trees by 2022.

Planting more trees is crucial in the fight against climate change as they store carbon and can help make towns and cities more resilient.

The scheme, administered by the Forestry Commission, will support projects that can provide the greatest environmental and social benefits and the grants will fund the planting of trees and the first three years of their care.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: “Trees are vital in the fight against climate change, which is why we must go further and faster to increase planting rates.

“We need trees lining the streets of our cities and towns, not only to green and shade them but to ensure that we remain connected to the wonders of the natural world and the health and wellbeing benefits that it brings us.”

The launch of the fund, which will be open this week for applications, forms part of the government’s Year of Green Action, which aims to help people to connect with, protect and enhance nature.