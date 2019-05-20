Consumers switching electricity suppliers soars to new heights

More than 660,000 customers moved to a new electricity supplier in April – the highest number ever recorded.

According to latest statistics from Energy UK, a total of 668,371 customers switched power suppliers last month – up from 34% in April 2018.

That brings the total number of electricity switches to more than two million so far in 2019 – a increase of 18% from the same period last year.

The trade body says confidence in switching is also high, with the Energy Switch Guarantee – which covers around 90% of the retail energy market – finding eight in 10 customers are happy with the process.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of Energy UK said: “It is very positive to see that record numbers of customers continue to move to a new supplier in search of a better deal and we must remember Ofgem’s figures also show many more each month move to a better deal with their current supplier.

“So, I would encourage everyone to get in touch with their supplier, or have a look online, to see if there is a better deal for them, whether that is on price or the type of tariff you are looking for. And, at a time when we are facing a climate challenge on a global scale, it is important for all of us to look at our energy use and ensure our homes are energy efficient. This is the best way to keep your energy bill down while also reducing your carbon footprint so you can help save money and the planet.”