Could the Notre Dame be reborn as an energy-positive eco-cathedral?

Paris-based Vincent Callebaut Architectures says that is exactly how it should be rebuilt.

It has released new concept plans to repair the eight-century-old Notre-Dame cathedral after its roof burned and fell in earlier this year.

Its proposed Palingenesis project, which it says means “rebirth” or “regeneration” in Greek, would see a strong oak frame and carbon fibre slats minimising the amount of material needed for the construction and maximising space for light to shine through the glass and solar roof.

It notes the building would be energy-positive, meaning it can produce more energy than it consumes.

The architecture firm said: “Through energetic solidarity with the body of the historic monument, the contemporary, three-dimensional Gothic stained glass graft produces all the electricity, heat and passive ventilation that the cathedral might require, by combining passive systems and advanced renewable energies.”

It claims photovoltaic crystals in the roof containing carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen would absorb light and transform it into power to be stored in hydrogen fuel cells.

The design would also create a natural air flow towards the top of the spire to supply a wind-powered chimney while the roof-spire in the attic would enable a thermal buffer space to gather hot air for heating.