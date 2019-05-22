Octopus Energy teams up with car consortium on EV charging network

Octopus Energy has teamed up with a consortium of car companies to deploy a range of renewable-powered electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the UK.

IONITY, which is made up of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Group, is deploying a network of 350kW High-Power Charging (HPC) stations, which it claims is able to reduce charge times to as little as 10 minutes.

Octopus Energy will provide its ‘Electric Juice’ service for charge point operators to help reduce associated emissions and keep electric cars as less environmentally intensive as possible.

IONITY’s chargers use European charging standards to provide the widest compatibility possible across existing and future EVs.

Zoisa Walton, Director, Octopus Energy for Business, said: “By improving the affordability, practicality, convenience and green credentials of e-mobility options, IONITY and Octopus Energy are making EV ownership more accessible.

“Both companies are intent on providing for the future, with forward-thinking plans and technology – pushing boundaries to deliver the fastest, cleanest, most affordable charging power on the market.”