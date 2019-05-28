Latest Jobs – Pricing Analysts – Haven Power

Purpose:

To enter details of sale opportunities into internal systems and prepare half hourly and non-half hourly meter data accurately and within demanding deadlines.

Produce up to date quotations to deadlines for all our retail channels and work with colleagues from other areas of the business to maximise competitiveness and profitability.

Organisation:

Commercial Director

Head of I&C and Commercial

Products and Pricing Manager

Pricing Team Leader

Pricing Analyst

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure that the preparation, checking and delivery of quotations are delivered to the agreed internal deadlines

Ensure the quotations are produced accurately, following the defined processes

Work as part of a team to meet deadlines and achieve team objectives

Identify and recommend opportunities for improvement in tools and processes

Support others to achieve their own objectives (i.e. sales targets), offer advice and information with simple explanations for any reasons

Build and maintain effective relationships within the workplace

Advise sales colleagues on pricing components and structures including changes to costs that may impact quotations

Knowledge, Skills and Experience required:

Essential

Excellent numeracy skills with particular attention to speed and accuracy

Good attention to detail

Ability to work on your own initiative as well as within a team

Ability to work well under pressure and to deadlines

Strong communication and influencing skills

Professional, mature and organised. Good time management

Desirable

Excellent PC skills and advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel

Pricing background in power or a similar field

Special Features:

In this section, highlight if there are any special feature of the role – i.e. working conditions, requirement to travel

None

Measures of Success:

Identify here the key measures and metrics the role holder must achieve in order to deliver the expected role purpose and accountabilities. There should be no more than 5

Delivery of quotations to deadlines

Increased use of automation

Efficient and timely processing of consumption data

Perform suitable analysis and offer clear and concise conclusions

Feedback from stakeholders

How You Need to Act:

Capture and explain the key behaviours that the role holder must exhibit in order to be successful. These behaviours need to be proactive and point toward successful outcomes. At a very minimum they should include the Company’s Values

Initiative – you act and decide promptly and you spot emerging opportunities/problems by looking ahead. You take action to prevent problems developing and you exploit opportunities.

Impact & Influence – you identify a clear objective, you use facts, data and rational argument to influence others and you communicate in a clear and professional manner

Rigorous Analysis – you question the output of models, identify patterns and trends and logically generate solutions, options and conclusions from available data.

Customer focus – you correctly identify the requirements of both internal and external customers, you always have the customer in mind (anticipating his/her needs) and you show commitment to giving good customer service.

Team Worker – you work with others to deliver results and provide support

Organiser – you plan your day to ensure that your work is completed on time and to standard

Open – you have an open attitude to learning and innovation

For more information click here.

Haven Values:

Honest – We say what we mean and do what we say: we’re genuine and true to our word

Energised – We’re passionate about our daily activities and have the drive to turn ideas into action

Achieving – We’re focused on our goals and determined to succeed. We work hard to deliver solutions to help us do things better.

Together – We work collaboratively and adopt a friendly approach with our colleagues, customers and stakeholders, recognising the value each brings to achieving the Group vision.

This is a promoted article.