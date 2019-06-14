Swedish energy firm Vattenfall issues €500m green bond

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has issued its first ever green bond worth €500 million (£445m).

It said the bond issuance supports the transformation of the energy system towards a low carbon future and is in line with the company’s investments in fossil-free energy and climate-smart solutions.

The proceeds have been earmarked for projects including renewable energy and related infrastructure, energy efficiency, electrification of heat and transport and industrial projects.

Vattenfall added the bond, which has a tenor of seven years, is also the first international issuance under an EMTN programme under Swedish law listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

CFO Anna Borg said: “We have seen very strong interest in our first green bond among European investors. I am happy that so many investors have chosen to participate in our bond offer and chosen to contribute to our vision of a fossil-free life within one generation.”