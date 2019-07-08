Octopus Energy Investments changes name to Octopus Renewables

Octopus Energy Investments has rebranded to Octopus Renewables.

The specialist clean energy investor branch of Octopus Group has changed its name with immediate effect to “more accurately reflect the business’ core mission” and speed up the shift to a renewable energy-powered future.

Having originally entered the renewables market in 2010, the firm is now the largest investor-owner of solar power in Europe and manages more than £3 billion of assets around the world, which boast a total capacity of around 2.3GW.

Octopus Renewables says it reduces risk and maximises sustainable returns for its customers by building bespoke asset portfolios across a diverse mix of technologies and markets.

Alex Brierley, Co-Head of Octopus Renewables, said: “This rebrand is clearly an exciting moment for us and comes as we reach a critical stage in the fight against climate change. With global temperatures on the rise, the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people are increasingly clear.

“Our mission is to accelerate the investment needed to drive the decarbonisation of our energy infrastructure, safeguarding the future of our planet for ourselves and future generations.”