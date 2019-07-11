UK’s ‘largest independent battery factory’ charges onto the scene

A facility claimed to be the UK’s largest independent battery factory has charged onto the scene in Sunderland today.

Hyperdrive Innovation claims its HYVE plant is the largest site of its kind, other than those built by major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs),

The designer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery technology will make up to 30,000 battery packs for electric vehicles (EV) and energy storage systems at the factory each year, which it says will help it cater to growing demand from international customers, accelerate product development and maximise global competitiveness.

Companies that have placed orders to buy batteries include what Hyperdrive Innovation says is ‘the world’s largest online grocery retailer’ and construction equipment firm JCB, with which Hyperdrive recently signed a supply agreement to provide batteries for the company’s first electric excavator.

Chris Pennison, CEO of Hyperdrive, said: “We’re working with some of the most forward-thinking and innovative organisations in the world as their trusted electrification and energy storage partner.

“HYVE enables us to deliver a high-quality product, providing our customers with the right energy at the right time.”