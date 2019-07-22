Plant-based plastics sprout up with £60m government investment

Plant-based plastics are soon to sprout up due to £60 million of new government investment.

Along with an expected £149 million investment from the private sector, this money will be used to slash single-use plastic pollution by finding ways to cut waste in the supply-chain, find new business models and create new sustainable recyclable materials.

It will be used to help develop new forms of packaging and plastic made from plants, wood chippings and food waste.

It notes this could include using plants instead of fossil fuel oils to make plastics, which will help reduce associated carbon impacts.

The government has also published a call for evidence on standards for bio-based and biodegradable plastics.

UK Research and Innovation CEO, Professor Sir Mark Walport, said: “Plastic pollution is a global crisis that affects our oceans and our land.

“The new investment through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund will establish the UK as a leading innovator in smart and sustainable plastic packaging solutions, delivering cleaner growth across the supply chain, with a dramatic reduction in plastic waste entering the environment by 2025.”

A company has developed fully biodegradable substitutes for existing oil-based plastics.