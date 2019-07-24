Scotland’s businesses, local authorities and public bodies ‘must go green’

Scotland’s businesses, local authorities and public bodies must invest in green technology to hit its 2045 net-zero goals and wider UK 2050 targets.

That’s the call from SP Energy Networks, which has revealed major plans to support a low carbon economy and boost innovation across the country.

The organisation, which runs ScottishPower’s power grid across Central and Southern Scotland, has unveiled plans to support the electrification of transport networks, support low carbon heat projects and increase training for young people interested in renewable energy-focused careers.

It stressed all kinds of organisations need to consider what ‘going green’ will mean for them and how they will need to adapt – on Wednesday night Scotland’s most iconic landmarks, such as Edinburgh Castle, will turn green to raise awareness of this.

SP Energy Networks has also announced £10 million of new funding to 21 innovative projects selected for investment through its Green Economy Fund – these include e-bike and e-bus schemes, low carbon energy systems, community hubs and renewable energy training courses.

Frank Mitchell, Chief Executive of SP Energy Networks, said: “Becoming Net Zero offers Scotland a huge economic opportunity. The road to 2045 will mean many everyday activities will decarbonise and switch to all-electric technologies and it’s essential for businesses and communities to start planning now for the transition to a cleaner and greener future.”

The Scottish Government has announced new funding worth £4 million for the decommissioning of oil and gas infrastructure in the North Sea.