Guest Blog: Haydn Young – Time is up for energy management innovators

The Wright Commission Awards

The Wright Commission is a competition to highlight new, exciting and innovative ideas in the energy management space. The prize is a year’s mentoring from a major UK retailer to bring the innovation, product or idea to market.

The Retailer Energy Forum (REF), supported by Energy Live News, run the annual competition in the memory of Bill Wright who passed away in May 2017. Bill was a champion for energy, innovation and energy reduction and worked for many years at The John Lewis Partnership.

Entries are assessed by members of the REF and finalists are invited to present their ides in front of a live audience and judging panel at Energy Live Expo, taking place on 5th November at the QEII Centre in Westminster.

Last year’s winner was Nicotra Gebhardt

Greg Llewellyn, Director & General Manager, UK & Ireland, speaks enthusiastically about the benefits the award has delivered.

He said: “Winning this prestigious award, initiated by the Retail Energy Forum, has opened up the door for us to some major national retailers. Soon after winning the award, we were invited to give a presentation to all REF members at their meeting in Manchester. This stimulated the interest from several of them and from there we have carried out a pilot installation in-store with the John Lewis Partnership.”

Applications

The judges are seeking innovative ideas, technologies or products that can accelerate the movement in saving energy and carbon. Current commercially available innovations are allowed – the judges will be looking out for innovations that are not yet widespread in the UK.

Entries for The Wright Commission Award 2019 are soon to close. If you have an innovation you’d like to share, then apply now.

The deadline is 5pm on Friday August 30th.

Haydn Young is an independent energy management expert and founder of The Energy Club.

If you are an energy end user you can register to attend a club for free.