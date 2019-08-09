COP26: Glasgow chosen to host major UN climate summit in 2020

The government has chosen Glasgow as the host city for the major UN COP26 climate change summit next year if the UK’s bid is successful.

Britain is bidding to secure the Presidency and host the conference over two weeks at the end of 2020, in partnership with Italy.

The government has picked Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus (SEC) to host the event, helping boost Scotland’s business and drive investment in the region.

It would be the largest ever summit the UK has hosted, with around 30,000 delegates, including up to 200 world leaders, expected to attend.

Claire Perry, UK’s former Energy and Clean Growth Minister and newly appointed President for COP26 said: “As one of the UK’s most sustainable cities, with a record for hosting high-profile international events, Glasgow is the right choice to showcase the UK’s commitment to the environment.

“The UK is a world leader in emissions reduction, having cut our emissions by over 40% since 1990 – faster than any other G20 country sine 2000. And we recently committed to go further by legislating to reduce our net emissions to zero by 2050.

“In 2020, world leaders will come together to discuss how to protect our planet and set the direction for the years to come. Where better to do so than Glasgow, at the state of the art Scottish Events Campus.”