Infrastructure

Royal opening for Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm

Horns Rev 3 is expected to generate enough electricity to power 425,000 households

ELN TV

By Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Thursday 22 August 2019
Image: Vattenfall

Crown Prince Frederik has officially opened what is claimed to be the largest offshore wind farm in Denmark.

The Horns Rev 3 project consists of 49 turbines and has a total capacity of 407MW, expected to generate enough electricity to power 425,000 households.

It will support Denmark’s low carbon ambitions and boost wind power production in the country by 12%.

Developer Vattenfall won the right to build the offshore wind farm in 2015 after what was said to be a historically low bid compared to previous projects.

CEO Magnus Hall said: “Horns Rev 3 is the largest offshore wind farm in Scandinavia and shows our commitment to Denmark’s ongoing transition to a renewable energy system.

“The wind farm is a significant contribution to Vattenfall’s production portfolio and takes us one step further in our ambition to enable a fossil-free living within one generation.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Climate, Energy and Utilities Minister Dan Jørgensen were also present during the opening of the wind farm.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast