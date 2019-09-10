Utilita Energy to take on customers of failed supplier Eversmart Energy

Utilita Energy has been appointed by Ofgem to take on the customers of Eversmart Energy, which recently went bust.

The latter company was the fifth supplier to cease trading this year and the 14th to exit the market since November 2016.

Utilita Energy will now supply Eversmart Energy’s 29,000 domestic customers and a very small number of business customers.

Ofgem said all outstanding domestic and non-domestic customers’ credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former customers of Eversmart Energy, will also be honoured.

For existing customers, energy supplies will continue as normal as they switch over to Utilita Energy tomorrow.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s Director for Future Retail Markets said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed Utilita Energy for the customers of Eversmart Energy. Their energy supply will continue as normal and domestic credit balances will be honoured.

“Utilita Energy will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once it’s been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”

Earlier this year, Utilita Energy was also appointed to take on the customers of failed supplier Our Power.