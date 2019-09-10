SSE recruits next generation of energy workers with 100 new apprentices

SSE has made a step towards recruiting the next generation of energy workers this week by hiring 100 new apprentices.

The energy giant says they will be trained up to tackle climate change across a variety of roles within the organisation, ranging from positions such as wind farm engineer to being tasked with maintaining the flexible electricity grids needed to allow more renewables into the mix.

It says the newly recruited apprentices will be “at the frontline of efforts” to decarbonise the UK as it works towards its recently set goal of becoming entirely carbon-neutral by 2050.

Director of HR at SSE, John Stewart, said: “Young people have been at the very centre of the climate change movement and our new apprentices will play a significant role in the quest for the low carbon world of tomorrow.

“They’ll be working across our businesses to maintain, manage and operate the vital green energy assets, infrastructure and support industry to help the UK meet its climate change commitments.”

SSE has recruited more than 650 apprentices over the last five years, spending around £80,000 on the training and development of each.