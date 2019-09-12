Energy Broker: August 2019 Market Report

The contrast with August last year could not have been much greater; this time last year prices were relentlessly increasing whereas this year, UK’s energy prices have been dropping, with forward curves for rolling-annual prices also developing their contango – indicating an underlying weak sentiment in the market- again a further contrast to last year’s backwardation.

£/€ FX exchange rates were surprisingly supported, bearing in mind the continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit – perhaps we are at long last going to have a proper debate in Parliament – just when you thought the Government seemed to have a plan. Oil prices continued to be volatile, yet coal and CO2 prices dropped due to lower energy demand.

In effect, we are still experiencing the consequences of the very comfortable European gas inventory position, which shows no sign of abating; unless we experience some significant supply shock, this is likely to keep prices under pressure for the immediate future.

Gas:

UK Gas, was perhaps the main driver pushing UK energy prices this month, aided and abetted by what can only be described as a mundane summer, particularly in contrast to last year’s extreme summer. With the rush in July to close next gas-year’s fixed price contracts now practically over, the buying demand dropped, and the market reverted to usual supply demand fundamentals. Summer maintenance schedules also started coming to an end and so surplus gas had to find a home in the market, at a time when gas inventory levels are already at record levels. The following chart is very telling and shows EU gas storage levels higher than we’ve seen during recent years, which will keep downward pressure on prices.

Historically, such high inventory levels have led to lower prices for the subsequent year. LNG deliveries to EU have started to pick up again also, ensuring continued supplies even during maintenance inspired supply restrictions. The forward curve for rolling-annual gas prices shows increasing contango as a consequence, demonstrating the market is structurally weak for the time being.

As we move in to autumn, changing weather and winter forecasts will become the driver.

Power: