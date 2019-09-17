The Future of Business Energy by npower Business Solutions, Energy HQ

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span> <span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

The way we generate and use energy is changing. What kind of leadership do we need to future-proof our sector? How do we actively include women in the energy transition to ensure that we can meet the challenges and maximise the opportunities that lie ahead? And how can aspiring women equip themselves to play a part, all the way up to the boardroom?

The energy industry is shifting. Rather than struggling to break the glass ceiling, our female thought leaders are driving the sector forward. With game-changing initiatives delivered by Jaz Rabadia’s (MBE) throughout her energy career, long-gone are the days of a male dominated industry.

What’s more, the future looks bright. In 2019, more than half of the names on Edie’s ‘30 under 30’ list were female, delivering inspirational work for organisations including Formula E, Selfridges, Whitbread Group, Harrods, and Innocent Drinks.

Featured Guests

Kate Derrick

Head of Direct Sales

Kate has over 15 years’ experience in the energy industry and was awarded the ‘Best Woman in Field Sales’ at the Women in Sales Awards 2014. In her current position, Kate is responsible for leading the Direct Sales Teams by developing and optimising the new business strategy for the Mid-Market channel at nBS.

Jaz Rabadia MBE

Energy and Sustainability Director, WeWork

Jaz has more than 10 years’ experience in retail energy and sustainability management. She was the youngest person in the UK to be awarded Chartered Energy Manager status from the Energy Institute and received a Royal Honours, MBE, for her services to the sector. Jaz volunteers as a STEM Ambassador to help raise the awareness of energy/engineering careers, helping to create a pipeline of future energy professionals.

Giulia Usai

Global Utilities Manager, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma GmbH

In her role as a Global Utilities Manager at GlaxoSmithKline, Giulia is responsible for managing the utilities category strategy across Europe and APAC. Giulia has been working in energy since completing her Masters degree 12 years ago, with experience spanning across a number of sectors including retail, aviation and property.

