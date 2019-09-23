Scotland fires up £30m fund for low carbon heating

Businesses and organisations working on innovative solutions to heat buildings are being invited to bid for a share of £30 million in Scotland.

The Scottish Low Carbon Heat Funding Invitation is providing financial assistance for up to 50% of the total eligible costs of a project, up to a maximum of £10 million each.

Projects must demonstrate innovative and low carbon ways of heating buildings, including using heat pumps, as well as supporting industrial projects focused on reducing emissions.

The funding is part of a wider Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP) being delivered by the Scottish Government in partnership with highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Futures Trust and specialists in the sector.

Scotland’s homes are estimated to be responsible for around six million tonnes of carbon emissions every year – 15% of all emissions in the country.

The Scottish Government has committed to ensure all new homes use renewable or low carbon heat by 2024.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “In order to meet Scotland’s ambitious proposed climate change targets, we estimate that nearly every Scottish home – unless already on a renewable heat supply – will need to have a change to its heating system by 2045, if not before.

“The problem is too big for the government to tackle on its own, so we are tapping into the significant expertise and talent that exists within Scotland – giving people the means to take the initiative and effect change through deployment of innovative, low carbon approaches to heating.

“By taking this approach we’re also supporting jobs, building skills and ultimately creating end products with an environmental and social benefit.”