Microsoft inks renewable PPA with French utility ENGIE

Microsoft has signed a long term deal to buy solar and wind power from ENGIE’s renewable plants in the US.

They have inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 230MW of electricity in Texas, bringing Microsoft’s renewable energy portfolio to more than 1,900MW.

The multinational technology company is buying the majority of the output from the new 200MW Las Lomas wind farm, which will be located in Starr & Zapata Counties as well as 85MW of power from the 200MW Anson Solar Centre project, which will be built in Jones County.

Both projects are expected to come online in January 2021.

In addition, ENGIE is implementing its Darwin software, currently deployed on more than 15,000MW of assets globally, using Microsoft Azure’s intelligent cloud services to optimise asset performance.

Darwin enables real time plant monitoring and control, reporting, forecasting, performance monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Carlo Purassanta, Area Vice President, Microsoft France said: “Procuring more renewable energy helps transform our operations but when we pair that with Microsoft’s leading cloud and AI tools, we can transform the world.

“This agreement with ENGIE is an exciting step towards a low carbon future, driven by capital investments and enabled by data.”

ENGIE intends to develop around 9,000MW of new renewable energy projects between 2019 and 2021 globally, with 2,500MW of new capacity planned for North America.