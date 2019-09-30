‘World’s largest’ ammonia plant powered by clean hydrogen headed for Australia

The world’s largest green ammonia plant powered by renewable hydrogen could be built in Queensland, Australia.

That’s according to the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), which has announced $980,000 (£538,039) for Dyno Nobel to assess the feasibility of building a renewable ammonia facility at its existing facility in Moranbah.

The organisation says the facility will help accelerate the national hydrogen industry and help the chemicals sector reduce its emissions.

The proposed site would include a 160MW electrolyser and a 210MW co-located solar farm – the existing facility creates 360,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate for mining customers each year using natural gas as its feedstock to make hydrogen for ammonia.

In the future it could use renewable hydrogen produced via electrolysis to increase ammonia production and meet increased regional demand – ammonia production currently consumes around half of global hydrogen production.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said: “As ammonia already uses hydrogen, ammonia production at large scale is an ideal opportunity for us to begin exploring the pathway to lowering emissions through the use of renewable hydrogen as it already uses hydrogen in an industrial application and has existing supply chains and end users.”